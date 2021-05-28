Limerick criminal already in prison gets four other sentences added on

A CROOM man already serving a lengthy prison sentence of five years, was sentenced at Newcastle West Court to four additional sentences, all to be served concurrently.

Before the court was Evan Stubbins, of Church Road in the village who pleaded to a charge of unauthorised taking of a vehicle from outside a house at Coisma, Croom on May 6 last year. The car was subsequently found in a shed in Ballingarry.

He also pleaded to a charge of criminal damage when he used a crowbar on the ATM of the PTSB bank in Newcastle West in the early hours of June 23 last.

There was minimal damage done as the alarm went off, Inspector Andrew Lacey said and compensation had been paid.

The inspector also told the court that on March 29 last year, at the Applegreen Petrol Station in Coolanoran, Mr Stubbins made off without paying for €120 worth of petrol.

On April 26, also last year, he made off without paying for €94 worth of petrol from the Express Station at Rourke's Cross.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Ted McCarthy pointed out that compensation for the petrol in both premises had been paid and €100 compensation for damage to the ATM had also been paid. The car, he added, had been returned to its owner.

Up to 2018, Mr McCarthy said, his client had been law-abiding and he had no explanation as to why, when he reached 30 years or so, his client had started having convictions.

“For some reason, a switch was triggered and he found himself on the garda radar almost continuously, ” Mr McCarthy said.

Mr Stubbins lived with his foster parents, who regarded him as their son, the solicitor continued. “They are concerned about him. They are at a loss as to why he took this turn for the worse,” he said.

Mr Stubbins’ expected release date from prison is May 2024, Mr McCarthy said.

Judge John King imposed a three month sentence for stealing the car; a two month sentence for damaging the ATM and a one month sentence on each charge of making off without payment.

All sentences are to be served concurrently.