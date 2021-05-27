Cherished memories of popular Limerick man to be shared online - a decade after his death

CHERISHED memories of a young man who passed away from a rare kidney disease will be recalled online this Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of the popular Limerick man.

Using the hashtag RememberingBrian family, friends and acquaintances of the late Brian Hunt from Raheen are being asked to celebrate Brian’s life on social media between 7pm and 10pm this Friday, May 28, 10 years to the day since Brian died.

“Some of us will use an image of a candle or post a photograph of him or share a cherished memory. Whatever someone decides to do we’re asking that they include the hashtag #RememberingBrian,” explained Jonathan McDonnell, the late Brian’s best friend.

Brian Hunt passed away on May 28, 2011 at the age of 26 after a long battle with the rare kidney disease MPGN type 2.

“Brian was an incredible guy,” Jonathan recalled, “fun to be around, loved his friends and work colleagues very much. His family meant everything to him - his mum Loretta, dad Gabriel and brother Cian were his world.”

According to Jonathan, if Brian was around today “he’d be the one calling to houses to make sure everyone was OK”.

“Covid would not have stopped him from caring for those most in need. He’d put himself in harm's way to make sure others were OK. He would not be happy however, with the current state of his one and only true love, Manchester United. I’m sure he’s working hard to resolve their current state of affairs!” Jonathan joked.

Brian was diagnosed with the kidney condition MPGN type 2 when he was about six years old and had been on medication and steroids. He worked with Certus on Henry Street and is remembered by his colleagues as a diligent worker and an extremely loyal colleague.

The first ever Brian Hunt Memorial golf classic which took place at Rathbane Golf Club in March, 2012 raised €20,000 for the Irish Kidney Association.

“Altogether in Brian’s memory €27,500 has been raised for charities such as the Irish Kidney Association (€20,000), Temple Street Children’s Hospital (€6,000) and Cliona’s Foundation (€1,500) which is something as a committee we are all very proud of,” said Jonathan.

The golf competition attracted various Irish golfers, soccer players, and local and international Irish rugby players.

“Our brunch for Brian was an incredible family day. Frank McNamara’s piano playing and Roisin Meaney’s storytelling brought everyone together for a day that Brian would have loved.”

Taking into account the last 14 months that people have had to endure, the Brian Hunt Memorial Committee will not be asking for donations to charities this weekend.

“If someone would like to do this in Brian’s name, that would be a wonderful gesture,” said Jonathan. “Really, this year, our focus is for us all to remember the fun times we’ve spent with Brian and to remind his family of how much he was truly loved.”