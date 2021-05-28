Limerick Weather - Friday, May 28, 2021

IT will be dry and bright in the west this morning with some sunny spells. Cloudy over east Munster early in the day, but breaking up during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

Remaining mostly dry tonight with a varying amount of cloud overnight. However, patchy rain and drizzle will develop along some western and southern coasts towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, coldest in the southwest and west. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light and variable breezes.