BREAKING: Emergency services attend suspected commercial premises fire in Limerick

FOUR appliances from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended a suspected fire in Cruises Street this Thursday morning.

It is understood the firm alarms in a commercial premises had been activated. And members of the public smelt smoke.

It was reported at 9.03am and firefighters rushed to the scene. However, on arrival there was no blaze and firefighters quickly dealt with the matter.

A passerby, who witnessed the incident, told the Leader: "It seems a piece of equipment may have overheated thus causing the smoke."