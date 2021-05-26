Limerick Youth Service has X Factor as date for variety show is confirmed

LIMERICK Youth Service’s annual Youth Factor will take place on Friday, June 11 with youngsters from across the city and county invited to take part.

The popular variety show gives young people an opportunity to showcase their skills and have some fun in what promises to be a spectacular show for all the family.

Although this year’s event will take place online the categories remain the same with a mix of music, dance, drama / performance and song.

Those interested in taking part are asked to record their piece (via smartphone or video) and send their entries to Amanda at amandab@limerickyouthservice.org or via WhatsApp to 083-1726898.

All the entries will then be edited and broadcast via a private YouTube show on Friday night, June 11. To facilitate editing, acts will need to submit their entries and an entry form by this Friday, May 28.

Entry forms and links to audience tickets for the live show can be accessed at limerickyouthservice.com

The Youth Factor is open to members of Limerick Youth Service’s affiliated youth clubs and groups with further information available by contacting Amanda at amandab@limerickyouthservice.org