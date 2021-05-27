Limerick Weather: Thursday May 27, 2021

Thursday will be mainly dry at first, with bright or sunny spells in the east, but outbreaks of rain will extend gradually thicken from the southwest during the morning, with a few heavier bursts later in western and southern coastal areas. Maximum temperatures 13 to 16 degrees, in moderate southeasterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Gradually becoming more settled by the weekend and warmer also, though a few showers are likely. Becoming cooler and more unsettled again in the early days of next week.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy at first, with outbreaks of rain, but dry conditions will develop over most of Munster, Connacht and parts of west Leinster by morning. Min. 6 to 9 degrees, in mostly light winds, southerly veering westerly in the western half of the country as the rain clears. Mist and fog patches also.

Friday: Cloudy in many areas, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in the eastern half of the country, gradually dying out. Mostly dry further west with some bright spells developing. Max. 15 to 18 degrees, In light variable breezes. Mainly dry overnight, with mist and fog patches and lows of 4 to 8 degrees, coldest in the southwest and west.

Saturday: Mostly dry, with bright or sunny intervals, but a few scattered light showers are likely, especially in Ulster and Leinster. Winds mostly light and variable, but breezy along Atlantic coasts, with moderate southerly winds. Warmer than recent days, with maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 or 20 degrees, coolest on coasts. Dry overnight with lows of 5 to 8 degrees and mist and fog patches.

Sunday: Dry in most areas, with bright or sunny spells, especially in the eastern half of the country, but cloud will increase in Atlantic coastal counties.. Warm in many areas, with maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, but cooler in west and southwest coastal areas. Winds mostly light to moderate south to southwesterly, fresh along west and northwest coasts. Rain and drizzle will extend from the Atlantic Sunday night and Monday morning.

Monday: Rain and drizzle in most areas for a time, but it will brighten up gradually from the northwest, with sunny spells developing and a few scattered showers. Turning gradually cooler, as winds veer westerly in direction, mostly light to moderate in strength. Maximum temperatures 14 to 18 degrees, warmest in east and southeast coastal counties.

Further outlook, Tuesday and Wednesday: Cooler, with sunny spells and showers.