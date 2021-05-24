BREAKING: Rise in hospital admissions as daily Covid numbers released

A TOTAL of 345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland this Monday afternoon.

This follows the Health Protection Surveillance Centre being notified of 438 new cases yesterday.

There has been a rise in hospital admissions with 44 in ICU; 127 in hospital compared to 43 patients in ICU and 116 in hospital yesterday, according to the Department of Health. 

A county by county breakdown of case numbers is not available from the Department of Health due to the cyberattack on the HSE.

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.