BREAKING: Rise in hospital admissions as daily Covid numbers released

A TOTAL of 345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland this Monday afternoon.

This follows the Health Protection Surveillance Centre being notified of 438 new cases yesterday.

There has been a rise in hospital admissions with 44 in ICU; 127 in hospital compared to 43 patients in ICU and 116 in hospital yesterday, according to the Department of Health.

A county by county breakdown of case numbers is not available from the Department of Health due to the cyberattack on the HSE.

May 24, 2021

