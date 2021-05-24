BREAKING: Rise in hospital admissions as daily Covid numbers released
A TOTAL of 345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland this Monday afternoon.
This follows the Health Protection Surveillance Centre being notified of 438 new cases yesterday.
There has been a rise in hospital admissions with 44 in ICU; 127 in hospital compared to 43 patients in ICU and 116 in hospital yesterday, according to the Department of Health.
A county by county breakdown of case numbers is not available from the Department of Health due to the cyberattack on the HSE.
As of midnight, Sunday 23 May, the @hpscireland has been notified of 345* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 44 in ICU. 127 in hospital.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 24, 2021
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
