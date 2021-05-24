WARNING: Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board hit by cyber scam

LIMERICK and Clare Education and Training Board have today confirmed that their main phone line was the victim of a cyber attack.

In a statement to the Limerick Leader, the board confirmed that their "telephone number has been used by criminals as part of a telephone scam. These criminals are attempting to dupe people into thinking they are calling from the television streaming service Amazon Prime. These calls are not in any way connected to Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board."

Once the board were made aware of the issue, they shut down their landline and have been working to restore their services.

"Members of the public are advised not to engage with these callers, or return calls to these numbers, or share any personal information. The matter should be reported to the Gardaí immediately. Our telephone system has been temporarily disabled to allow us to deal with this matter. If you wish to contact us, you should email info@lcetb.ie. This is continually monitored by staff."

This case is a similar one to that which targeted the Attorney General office in Dublin last month. (See here)