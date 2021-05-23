BREAKING: Daily Covid numbers confirmed

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Daily coronavirus round-up

A TOTAL of 438 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland this Sunday afternoon.

This follows the Health Protection Surveillance Centre being notified of 381 new cases yesterday.

43 patients are currently in ICU with 116 in hospital, according to the Department of Health. 

A county by county breakdown of case numbers is not available due to the cyberattack on the HSE.

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

