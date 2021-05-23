UPDATE: Limerick motorway closed in both directions due to 'multiple collisions'

THE M7 is now closed in both directions between junction 28 Castletroy and junction 26 Nenagh West, AA Roadwatch reports.

Emergency services are dealing with "multiple collisions on both sides".

"Treacherous road conditions have been reported on this stretch following hail showers," say AA Roadwatch.

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution.

The exact number of vehicles involved or the extent of injuries, if any, of occupants is unknown at this time.