Lightning reported in Limerick as weather warning is issued

A STATUS Yellow thunderstorm warning for all of Munster and Leinster is in place.

It was issued by Met Éireann this Sunday afternoon. It is valid until 9pm tonight.

The forecaster warns of "localised thunderstorms with possible hail and spot flooding".

A number of lightning strikes have been reported in the city, north east Limerick and County Tipperary.

@CarlowWeather has tweeted excellent maps of the locations of lightning.