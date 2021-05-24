Limerick Weather: Monday May 24, 2021

Monday will bring some bright spells but further heavy showers at times also in Limerikc. It will be breezy with fresh northwest winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: After a cool start turning milder but staying changeable overall.

On Monday night showers will gradually clear and most places will become dry with clear spells. Some showers will still affect coastal parts of the north and west though through the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees as northwesterly winds ease mostly moderate.

Most areas will see a good deal of dry and bright weather on Tuesday, although a few showers will develop also especially over Ulster. However, it will be a much cloudier day in the far southwest with outbreaks of rain at times, clearing later in the day. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Moderate northwest winds in most places, but the winds light variable in southwestern coastal parts.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with some mist and fog patches developing in light northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with sunny spells in light northwest or variable breezes. It will be warmer with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Thursday will be dry with sunny spells in the north and east but it will be cloudier elsewhere with outbreaks of rain likely. Highest temperatures will range 13 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes. The rain will spread to remaining areas on Thursday night followed by brighter showery conditions on Friday.