WATCH: Thank you Limerick! Former Debenhams workers pay tribute to supporters

FORMER Debenhams staff gathered in the city today to thank the people of Limerick for their support.

It comes after a majority of the retailer's ex-workers from around the country voted to accept a deal put forward by their union to accept a Labour Court recommendation to provide a €3m training fund.

The ballot passed by 319 to 102, with the results announced Thursday.

Although there is opposition to the deal in Limerick, workers will stop their action outside the landmark store for now – just days after they stopped liquidators entering the premises in O’Connell Street to recover stock.

Speaking to the Leader, former worker Keith Clancy, Mary Street, said: “We wanted to show our appreciation for those people who have shown us support and recognise what we have done over the last 406 days.”