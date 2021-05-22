WATCH: Thank you Limerick! Former Debenhams workers pay tribute to supporters
Former Debenhams staff and supporters gathered outside the former Limerick store this Saturday | PICTURE: MARY CAHILLANE
FORMER Debenhams staff gathered in the city today to thank the people of Limerick for their support.
It comes after a majority of the retailer's ex-workers from around the country voted to accept a deal put forward by their union to accept a Labour Court recommendation to provide a €3m training fund.
The ballot passed by 319 to 102, with the results announced Thursday.
Although there is opposition to the deal in Limerick, workers will stop their action outside the landmark store for now – just days after they stopped liquidators entering the premises in O’Connell Street to recover stock.
Speaking to the Leader, former worker Keith Clancy, Mary Street, said: “We wanted to show our appreciation for those people who have shown us support and recognise what we have done over the last 406 days.”
The national group of Debenhams shop stewards acknowledged that it is not the best deal, and does not represent the “struggle” they have gone through over more than a year.
Keith backed this, saying: “It seemed like this is the best we were going to get out of this. There were rumours that pickets and strikes couldn’t be maintained through the summer, but we were well prepared for that. It felt had we not accepted this, nothing at all would have come out of this. After such a big success on Monday night when we stopped the trucks going through, it does feel a bit of an anti-climax that the vote went through.”
He feels if stock was left in more stores in Ireland, the pickets may have continued.
More than 110 staff lost their jobs as Debenhams pulled support for its Irish operation, a move which saw all shops closed.
“Regardless of the outcome of this, and personally, it’s a bad outcome for many, they can walk away with their heads held high,” said Solidarity activist Mary Cahillane, who has been on the picket the whole time.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on