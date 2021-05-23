Limerick charity's creative response to coronavirus

THE DAUGHTERS of Charity has been running the Creative Show, directed by Myles Breen, for years and now they have their own Creative Hub.

Donal Sherlock, a manager at the Daughters, said the space will facilitate creativity through a number of performing arts and crafts.

“It has been designed to accommodate all the people we support who are interested in exploring different ways of expression. Living with Covid has not deterred people form learning and discovering their creative talents.

“The Creative Hub allows us to have a physical presence, as well as a video conferencing service that enables us to provide remote learning, develop and socially engaging environment, call individuals and present events,” said Donal.

The hub, featuring a state-of-the-art studio dedicated to creation, collaboration, integration and social inclusion, will be located in Tait Business Centre.

“Originally Unit 1 was used as a start-up premises for small businesses. Budding entrepreneurs, in collaboration with Shannon Commercial Properties, could rent this space to facilitate and grow their new business. We approached Clair McNamara, of Shannon Commercial Properties, presented our proposal for a Creative Hub and fortunately they were happy to support the venture,” said Donal.

They aim to continue to engage with local education authorities, arts practitioners, and design programmes that are of interest, beneficial and fun for the people they support to participate in. These include online education tutorials, weekly creative movement/dance classes, yoga and drama classes, arts and crafts, film, visual arts and music.

“The Creative Hub dedicated to creation, collaboration, integration and social inclusion is our response to Covid-19,” said Donal, who thanked Shannon Commercial Properties and HSE for their continued support and encouragement.