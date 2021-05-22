Pedestrian crossing planned for busy Limerick road

A NEW pedestrian crossing is set to be built across a busy Limerick road later this year.

Limerick City and County Council has teamed up with the National Transport Authority to progress a crossing at Old School House Road in Castletroy.

In response to a notice of motion from Labour councillor Elena Secas, the council’s senior engineer Robert Gallagher confirmed that a design and delivery strategy is being progressed with a view to starting construction of the link later this year.

Speaking at this month’s metropolitan district meeting, Cllr Secas said: “This is a very wide road with housing estates on both sides, however, there is no safe place to cross it on its whole length. There is a bus stop by Kylemore estate and a creche. Across the road there are at least 2 housing estates which that bus stop and creche would serve, and we are talking about 400 houses between the two estates. Are all those people supposed to go all the way to the traffic lights at Monaleen Credit Union and come back to Kylemore bus stop to take the bus or attend the creche , so that they do not break the law and jaywalk, or so that they do not get hit by a car?”

She pointed out there has been a number of accidents at the location in the last few years.

“If we are serious about getting more people to use public transport, we must provide proper infrastructure,” she added.