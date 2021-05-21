WATCH: Stark re-enectment of scrambler bike accidents in Limerick

YOUNGSTERS in Moyross have been shown the dangers of what can happen when scrambler bikes are in accidents.

The Garda Youth Diversion Project, the HSE, the Moyross Youth Academy and Corpus Christi School have teamed up to provide a stark recreation to kids of the dangers of driving around scrambler bikes on fields.

Project Off Road will see the vehicles brought into a controlled environment in Moyross.

Jason Craig, who works at Corpus Christi National School has described it as a “community response to a community problem.”

“We want to give children the education to protect themselves move these scrambler bikes off the road and into a situation where they can learn. It could become a real hobby for them. just like their local soccer club, their local motorcycle club,” he explained.

It only takes one incident for an accident to lead to tragedy too, he added.

“We are trying to come at this from a safety point of view. We don’t want to be knocking on the door of parents saying their child has been badly injured or killed an accident. This can be a situation where it’s caught, and put into a regulated environment,” Jason explained.

