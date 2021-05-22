Limerick councillors want AGM to be ‘in person’

MEMBERS of the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District have agreed their next statutory meeting should take place ‘in person’.

In line with public health guidelines all meetings have been taking place virtually since late last year with members and officials participating remotely.

At the May meeting, Cllr Emmett O’Brien proposed that the next meeting, should take place at the council’s Rathkeale offices with members being physically present.

“It’s beyond time that we have live meetings again. Every country in Europe has been opened up, we have had the longest lockdown in Europe, which has been laughable and it’s time now that we get back to live meetings,” he said.

While the proposal was seconded by Cllr Kevin Sheahan, the Cathaoireach of the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District, Cllr Adam Teskey commented it is ultimately a matter for the council executive and will be dependant on public health guidelines at the time.

The Annual General Meeting of the Municipal District is scheduled to take place on June 29.