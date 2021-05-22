Heartache at death of Limerick man in road collision

A COUNTY Limerick man who died tragically in a road traffic collision in the UK has been fondly remembered for his “kind soul and gentle nature” and for being “a dear partner, father, son, and brother to many.”

James Nolan, 44, who was from Templeathea East, Athea and had been living in London in more recent years, died following a tragic traffic incident on April 21 last.

His funeral Mass takes place in London next Tuesday.

Mr Nolan leaves behind his beloved fiancee Vanessa, children Harley, 23, Chevy, 21, and Eden, 11, and his heartbroken mother Pauline and brother Connor. He was predeceased by his father, Con.

“James will always be remembered for his kind soul and gentle nature, but will be lost to us as a dear partner, father, son, and brother to many,” his brother Connor told the Leader this week.

Mr Nolan was a huge sports fan, playing football with Athea GAA from a young age to becoming the sports captain for consecutive years during his time at St Ita's College, Abbeyfeale. He even went on to hold a Junior Munster Boxing title while training at the local Knocknagoshel gym and qualified for trials in the 100m sprint with the Irish Athletic Association at the University of Limerick. He remained a very keen boxing fan, rarely missing a title fight with his friends.

Athea GAA sent a jersey and flag to Mr Nolan’s family in London which will be placed on his coffin for his funeral Mass on Tuesday.

John Hunt, chairman of Coiste na nÓg of Athea GAA club who was involved at underage level when James was playing, paid tribute to the dynamic young sportsman.

“He was involved with the club at underage level and played with the club up until U18 level. He played Gaelic football and played with successful teams at U14, U16 and U18. We remember him well and when he’d come home on holidays he’d know us all to talk to. Word filtered through a couple of weeks ago - it was one of my GAA friends who rang to tell me and we were shocked,” said Mr Hunt of Mr Nolan’s passing.

Mr Nolan worked at the auto parts factory Kostal in Abbeyfeale from the age of 18 back in 1995 until he took up construction work full-time as a plasterer, eventually moving to London in 2006 to create his own company.

While living in London he had registered two companies named Westlim Construction (West/Limerick) and AthLim Properties (Athea/Limerick) as homage to the place he loved the most. He initially moved to London to be with his mother Pauline and brother Connor.

They lived in Shepherd’s Bush and this is where he also met many of his closest friends. It was in London that same year in 2006 where Mr Nolan first met his soulmate, Vanessa, who he was engaged to marry. They both lived together in Somers town for the next 15 years raising Harley, Chevy and Eden together.

Mr Nolan’s funeral Mass takes place in London on Tuesday, May 25 at St Aloysius, Church, NW1. 1BD, and afterwards to Finchley Crematorium, London. The funeral will be live-streamed here.

“Thank you all, your support is valued and will not be forgotten,” said Connor, expressing his thanks to those in Limerick and in the UK who have comforted the family.

A memorial Mass will take place at a later date in Athea to remember James Nolan.

May he rest in peace.