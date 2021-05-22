Book your online tour of Limerick beauty spot

TO CELEBRATE the successful evolution of Lough Gur Visitor Centre over the past year, online tours will be virtually launched on Monday by Minister for the OPW, Patrick O’ Donovan.

The online tour runs at just 30 minutes to offer a snapshot of what is on offer when you visit the popular visitor attraction. Full tours of the ancient monuments in Lough Gur varies from one to three hours, depending on your level of interest.

Limerick people rediscovered Lough Gur during lockdowns over the past year, when they were permitted to travel within 20km. Looking for somewhere different to go, people of all ages returned in their droves to Lough Gur, when restrictions eased, to seek out this place that has steadily found a renewed place in the hearts of Limerick people.

When it was not possible to visit Lough Gur during the height of restrictions the team in Lough Gur began working on developing a new way for people to visit from the comfort of their own home.

With the help of an audience engagement grant from the Department of Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht a three-part webinar series was created.

The move online catapulted Lough Gur onto a global platform resulting in the creation of a spectacular 360 tour of the sites and monuments that later led to the development of the online Lough Gur tour featuring local Lough Gur tour guides, Tom Tierney, Siobhan Kirby, John Carew, Aine Barry and Tom Lynch.

The online tour video, to be released on May 24, includes never before seen footage captured by Jack O’ Shea.

To book your free place for the virtual launch of the online Lough Gur tours on May 24 at 11am go to loughgur.com.