Mags’ Great Limerick Run a week after third chemo session

EVERYBODY who completed the Great Limerick Run receives a medal but Marguerite Sloane deserves a 24 carat one.

The Oola lady took on the 5k challenge just a week after her third chemotherapy session following a diagnosis for breast cancer. Marguerite shared her story to give hope to others going through exactly what she is.

“There might be people who have just been diagnosed and they don't know what is ahead of them. They might see somebody out doing a little walk like I did and it might give them some bit of encouragement. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Marguerite.

She found the lump two weeks after her 50th birthday last year.

“In November, I got an appointment in the Regional in Limerick and was told there and then that it was breast cancer,” said Marguerite.

Thankfully it was caught very early.

“I had surgery on January 13. I had a lumpectomy and lymph nodes removed and I started the chemo then on March 9. It’s very hard with Covid – you can't bring anyone in with you. I had to do the chemo and I had the surgery on my own.

“I had four sessions of chemo and my last session was on Tuesday, May 11, thanks be to God. It was the hardest of them all and I have been bed bound since. I have to do 25 radiation sessions after that,” said Marguerite.

She has completed and volunteered at the Great Limerick Run in previous years and wasn’t going to let cancer stop her involvement this year. Marguerite did the 5k with the support of partner Paul and daughter Mikaela.

“When I went to sign up this year, I saw the 5k and I was delighted with the 5k. I said, 'Sure, that would be grand to walk and take my time doing it because it’s not a race'. It took me quite a while to do it. I stopped for coffee and breaks because I'm just not able,” said Marguerite.

But complete the 5k she did, as well as raising money for Breast Cancer Ireland.