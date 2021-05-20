Former Debenhams Limerick workers to meet as settlement approved

FORMER Debenhams Limerick staff will meet tonight to decide on their next steps.

It comers after a majority of the retailers ex-workers from around the country voted to accept a deal put forward by their union to accept a Labour Court recommendation to provide a €3m training fund for them.

The ballot passed by 319 to 102, with the results confirmed mid-way through this afternoon.

But there is understood to be significant opposition to the deal in Limerick just days after they stopped liquidators entering the former O’Connell Street store to recover stock.

A decision on their next move is expected to emerge tonight or tomorrow morning.

Solidarity-People Before Profit activist Mary Cahillane, who has remained with staff on the picket, in place 406 days, said: “Limerick is one of the few workplaces which has won the battle in terms of this, but when a majority of membership vote to accept an agreement, it is very difficult to sustain an opposition to that over the summer.”

Ultimately, it’s a matter for the workers to decide, she added.

More than 110 staff lost their jobs as Debenhams pulled support for its Irish operation, a move which saw all shops closed in April 2020.

“Regardless of the outcome of this, and personally, it’s a bad outcome for many, they can walk away with their heads held high,” she added, “These workers will be a beacon of struggle for other workers.”

The national group of Debenhams shop stewards acknowledged that it is not the best deal, and does not represent the “struggle” they have gone through over more than a year.

Gerry Light, Mandate’s general secretary said: “Today’s ballot outcome is testament to the strong will and resilience of our striking members who refused to accept defeat in the face of adversity. These brave trade unionists maintained their legal pickets no matter the weather and in the midst of a global pandemic they socially distanced on picket lines whilst facing down the government and KPMG at every opportunity. We acknowledge this is not a perfect deal as it falls short of our members original demands, however, it represents the best achievable negotiated settlement under very difficult circumstances.”

The proposal document endorsed by the ex-Debenhams employees creates the establishment by Government of a €3m training, upskilling and business start-up fund.

Mr Light further stated, “Collectively, we have finally reached a satisfactory outcome but we must continue to strive to ensure that the fund delivers the maximum benefit possible for the ex-Debenhams workers. Another key objective for Mandate emanating from this dispute is to vigorously pursue legislative changes to ensure circumstances similar to this dispute are prevented from ever happening again. We must, without any further delay, have these legal protections urgently delivered by Government in order to protect workers into the future. Delivery on this key objective will not be made easy but we are fully committed to making this happen to honour the legacy of our ex-Debenhams members and their incredible trade union fighting spirit.”