New name for university with Limerick campus revealed

LIMERICK will not feature in the name of its newest university, it has been revealed.

In news announced earlier this month, the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) and Athlone Insitute of Technology are to merge to form a new technological university.

The newly created college, which will span across a number of counties, will have a new unique name.

It'll be known as the Technological University of the Shannon - Midlands and Mid-West. A formal announcement is expected this afternoon.

Expected to have a student population of up to 15,000 – and 1,200 staff – it is due to open later this year, with two campuses in Limerick.

There will be one campus in each of Athlone, Clonmel, Ennis, and Thurles.

It’s understood a decision on the name was arrived at following consultation with more than 3,500 people.

And the acronym Tús – meaning start in English – will be used with each campus being recognised.

Speaking on Live95 this lunchtime, the LIT president Dr Vincent Cunnane said: "We have a new name for a new beginning and a new institution. Tús: it's a new beginning. A new beginning for us all. A new beginning for our regions, our staff, our students and stakeholders," he added.