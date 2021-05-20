Stolen social welfare card used following pickpocketing incident in Limerick

GARDAI are warning businesses and shoppers to beware of pickpocketing as the re-opening of the economy continues.

With more people out and about since this beginning of this week, gardai are appealing to people to be vigilant.

"Ladies should invest in a cross body bag if they must bring a bag and make sure that it zips closed. Gentlemen should keep their wallets and phones in front pockets and not in back pockets. Bring only what you need with you," said divisional criminal prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch who gave an example of one recent incident.

"A young woman in her twenties had her purse stolen recently and her social welfare card was in it. When she went into the post office to collect her money, she was told that somebody else had collected it, they had used her card and she suffered the loss

of her money," she said.

"I know many women carry everything in their handbags so take a moment to think about what you actually need in town and leave everything else in a safe place," she added.