SPIN presenter who came out at 31 to host new LGBTQIA+ series

AT THE age of 31 radio presenter Ed Roche came out to his family and close friends as a gay man.

Years upon years of living in the closet finally came to an end for him after years of "shame, embarrassment and fear".

Now at the age of 33, Ed will present a brand new radio documentary series for the month of PRIDE called Ed Roche - Our Unique Tales.

It airs at 9am on Saturday morning - May 22 on SPIN 1038 and SPIN South West. There will then be a further four episodes for PRIDE Month in June.

"I made the series because I think we need to hear more Irish LGBTQIA+ voices on the radio. Yes, it's true we have podcasts or social media etc. but radio is a medium that is still lacking in diversity. I'm so happy to have made this series and thrilled SPIN have agreed to broadcast it.

"I also really hope the series can help anyone who was in a similar position to what I was for the majority of my life," said Ed.

Speaking on the title of the series, Ed said “the reason I chose the name Our Unique Tales is because everyone's story is so unique".

"There is no one way of coming out. I also like the word ‘our’ - it’s very inclusive - just like this series. Also, the first letter of every word spells the words OUT. I thought it was a subtle way of including a word that means so much to me and many other LGBTQIA+ people”.

Ed also gives a little glimpse into what people can expect about the series.

"Our Unique Tales is a series about LGBTQIA+ people in this country, it’s a story on their lives, from the difficulties they faced growing up in this country, to where they are today.

"A lot of tears were shed when making this series, I just really hope it connects with people no matter what your sexuality is. People shouldn’t assume this is just for the gay community, it’s probably the opposite honestly."

The series will feature some incredible LGBTQIA+ figures: strongman Chris McNaughten who was Ireland's first openly gay strongman. Rebecca Tallon De Havilland - the first person in Ireland to undergo gender reassignment surgery. Nikki Symmons - a former Irish international hockey player. And Philp Keogh who many people will know by his stage name Victoria Secret.

There is a special episode which will broadcast on Saturday, May 22 to celebrate six years since Ireland voted Yes in the Same-sex marriage referendum. The episode features Rory O’Neill aka Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss. Rory was a massive campaigner in securing a yes vote for Ireland back in 2015. Has much changed since then? This series investigates.

The series is not necessarily about Ed's own coming out experience.

"I’ve never actually said I’m gay on the radio, I guess this series is a whole new coming out story for me. I’ve no doubt that some of my family, friends and the listeners will only figure this out about me for the first time when they tune in! I am nervous about the reaction it will get! I just hope people are accepting to it, to me and to the LGBTQIA+ community."

Ed Roche - Our Unique Tales first airs at 9am on Saturday morning, May 22 on SPIN 1038 and SPIN South West. There will then be a further four episode for PRIDE Month in June. Every Saturday morning at 9am.