BREAKING: Crash in Limerick city centre

A CRASH has occurred in Limerick city centre - on Henry Street near the Shannon Street junction - around 10.15am, reports AA Roadwatch.

Motorists area advised to approach with care.

The number of vehicles involved or the extent of any injuries, if any, is not known at this time.

There are wet conditions around the country this morning so reduce your speed and keep further back from whoever's in front , advises AA Roadwach.