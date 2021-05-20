Network Limerick businesswomen award winners revealed

FIVE Limerick businesswomen have been honoured at a special virtual awards ceremony this week.

The annual Network Ireland Limerick businesswoman of the year awards saw Lynda Sheehan of Rockbarton Garden Centre win both a category award – best solo businesswoman – and the overall Power Within champion prize.

Chloe Markham, Chloe Markham Stylist, won the creative professional award and Ber Collins, Crystal Clear, won the established business owner gong.

There were two different employee award categories: Lyndsey Hall, Piquant Hall won the shining star award and Aisling Finn, Jaguar Land Rover, won the rising star Award.

The awards, which were sponsored by the Limerick Local Enterprise Office, AIB, Ingenium and Sales Dynamics celebrate the excellence and professionalism, vision and leadership of Network Limerick members, primarily women in business and the arts.

In all, 22 finalists were competing across the various categories.

President of Network Ireland Limerick, Caragh O’Shea, along with awards co-ordinators Emma Wilson and Karen Brosnahan, announced the winners from a studio set while committee members roamed across the city and county to present trophies to the winners at their homes. More than 100 people tuned in to witness the awards on the internet.

The winners of each award category will go on to compete at the Network Ireland national businesswoman of the year Awards which will be announced on October 8 in Waterford.

Several Limerick branch members have been successful in the past and include Hannah Wrixon, Get the Shifts, who took home a national award in 2019 and Caroline Dunlea of Core Optimisation in 2018.

The special guest speaker at the Limerick awards night was former Rose of Tralee, and now Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh.

Joining via zoom from her base in Brussels, she spoke of her unusual journey into politics driven by her passion for diversity and social inclusion.

Singer Emma Langford opened and closed the ceremony along with musicians Ann Blake and Ruth Smith.

Network Ireland president Caragh O’Shea said: “We were thrilled to have 22 finalists for this year’s awards, especially after such an extremely challenging year. Network Ireland is all about encouraging each other to be the best we can be. Our awards are a way to highlight everyone’s potential and recognise those who are passionate about their career or business and show determination to succeed no matter what life throws at them. I would like to congratulate them all and wish our award winners the very best of luck at the nationals.”

Despite not being able to attend in person, the finalists still got dressed up for the awards and were joined by their family and friends at home as they watched the ceremony via zoom. People tuned in from right across the world for the awards including Spain, US, Amsterdam, London and Brussels.

More than €500 was raised for charity partner Cliona’s on the night through a raffle and donations.