Open sesame!: Drawbridge to fall as King John's castle re-opens following lockdown

KING John’s Castle reopens to the public today for the first time in 2021 following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Initially, the landmark tourist attraction will be open for four days a week, before moving to seven days a week from May 31.

To mark the reopening, exciting new outdoor elements have been added to the castle courtyard.

A new series of medieval courtyard games are set to bring the courtyard of King John's Castle to life and are similar to the types of games that people would have enjoyed on fair days back in medieval times. Hand crafted, these new additions to the courtyard offer the perfect option for a day out for visitors and locals alike.

Games includes a medieval seesaw, medieval noughts and crosses, medieval archery, horseshoe throwing, Tug O War, hopscotch, Quoits (Ring Tossing) and medieval storytelling. All games are suitable for adults and children and friendly castle characters dressed in mediaeval costumes will be on hand to assist.

Also, visitors will be able to abseil down the castle’s historic walls, with the team at the attraction teaming up with Nevsail Watersports, with this available on selected dates through June, July and August.

Commenting ahead of the re-opening, Vanessa McTigue of Shannon Heritage said: “After what has been a really difficult period, it is wonderful to be able to open our doors to the public once again. In doing so we wanted to enhance our offering, at no extra cost to our customers, and we are delighted to launch our new medieval courtyard games hand crafted by our own team. We have a full programme of Covid-19 safety measures in place throughout the Castle and courtyard so our visitors can concentrate on enjoying the experience and making memories to treasure.”

To ensure proper social distancing, Shannon Heritage says pre booking for a King John’s Castle visit is essential.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan is urging locals to get behind the castle, following a troubling period in 2020 where it was closed for much of the year due to Covid-19.

He said: “This is great news that the castle is back. It's really important people support it in the absence of international tourists for the time being, that people go in there, take their kids, take their family members. It's our prime tourist attraction and should be the jewel in the crown of Limerick. We need to show the Shannon Group we are full square behind the operation.”

Tickets can be booked online or by phone at (061) 711222.