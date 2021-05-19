BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Tuesday May 18, there have been 503 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Ireland. There are now also 38 people in ICU, and 101 in Hospital with the virus.

The number 38, is down one from yesterday's figures, while 101, is also down by one case. These numbers are down from 42 and 110 respectively since two days ago. Readers are also reminded that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation and that a county by county breakdown of case numbers is not available due to the cyberattack on the HSE.