Limerick man accused of threatening to kill mother of his three children and break windows of home

A COUNTY Limerick man who threatened to kill the mother of his three children and to damage their home had his case adjourned for a year at the local court.

“I am not going to convict him today,” Judge Mary Larkin said at Newcastle West court last Friday.

“I am going to put it back for 12 months to see if he can stay drug free. That is what I want him to do more than anything else.”

The charges against the man were serious, the judge said.

“At the same time, if I thought he could get a life, mind his children and contribute to society, I would be far more interested in that.”

Inspector Andrew Lacey told the court that last August, the accused threatened to kill the woman and also threatened to break windows.

“He said he would cause her harm, he would knock her out,” the inspector said.

There is no doubt the man has a history, solicitor Enda O’Connor said, pleading for his client and acknowledging the judge had been “extremely patient” with him.

But he pointed out that since the incident, his client had completed a 20-week course in Bruree House. “He is out four months,” Mr O’Connor said.

His client had three children with the woman in question and the row was over children, he explained.

His client had a chaotic upbringing, he added, but was doing his best to sort things out.

He had been open and honest about his difficulties and was realistically trying to get employment.

The court also heard that the man was charged with possession of cannabis in August, 2018.

Ten deals worth €400 were involved, the court was told.

A further charge of loitering at The Demesne, Newcastle West in 2019 was also before the court.

Inspector Lacey said the accused had five previous convictions for possession of drugs as well as convictions for public order offences, assault and theft.

Adjourning all matters for a 12 month period, Judge Larkin marked it with liberty to apply and asked also for a probation report to be prepared.