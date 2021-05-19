An Bord Pleanala rejects proposal for Limerick housing estate

AN Bord Pleanala has turned down controversial proposals to build 21 homes in Corbally after almost 100 people objected to it.

Rocktop Asset Management Limited had sought planning permission to build the homes just off the Mill Road at Woodlands.

These would have been in a mix of three, four-bed detached homes, 12 semi-detatched homes and six three-bed semi-detached units.

Also included in the plan were all associated site works, including re-alignment of site boundary walls and public footpath along Mill Road to accommodate the proposed development.

But 98 people wrote to the council expressing their concerns over the proposal, and Limerick City and County Council planners decided to turn the plans down last July.

This prompted Rocktop Asset Management to appeal against this decision to An Bord Pleanala.

However, the national appeals body has agreed with the stance taken by local council planners.

In a determination, An Bord Pleanala said it considered the proposed development not to be of a high density to provide for “acceptable efficiency in the use of zoned, serviced land, located proximate to Limerick city centre and to established community and social facilities.”

The agency believes it goes against Limerick’s development plan, and “would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Several public representatives wrote to council to express their concerns – Cllrs Kieran O’Hanlon, Olivia O’Sullivan and Conor Sheehan, alongside Willie O’Dea and former Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan.

Also objecting was Independent councillor Frankie Daly, who this week said: “The key thing for me is the area in and around Mill Road is so congested. We need to be looking at facilities before we grant any more housing. You have no playgrounds, a huge population if you include the Westbury side. You’d have approximately 3,500 people, with very few facilities.”

Cllr Daly said there is a growing elderly population in the Corbally area, and there are very few facilities for them. “We need to start putting support around community facilities and playgrounds, men’s sheds, women’s sheds and the likes before we start squeezing houses in right, left and centre,” he told the Limerick Leader.