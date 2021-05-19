Limerick architect releases collection of short stories dedicated to brave night nurses

AN ESTEEMED Limerick architect has released a fiction book in aid of the night nurses of the Irish Cancer Society.

Architect John Curran sadly lost both parents to cancer in recent years. In 2014, his mother, Alice Curran, passed away and John explains that he wouldn’t have been able to cope without the help of the brave night nurses.

“The night nurses are supposed to keep some emotional distance, but in the end, they were as upset as we were to see my mother, Alice Curran, slip away,” John explained to the Leader.

He continued: “They were gentle, kind and always mindful about the dignity of the person they were caring for. My family will never forget that time. They showed a great gift for caring.”

John says that the kindness of the night nurses left such a deep impression on him and his family that he knew he wanted to give something back.

Skip forward to Covid-19 and an abundance of time on most of our hands, John decided it was the perfect time to begin writing his book.

The book, entitled Atlantic Telegrams, is a collection of connected short stories. They are set in a range of different time periods and are easily digestible to readers of all types.

“It’s not a heavy read,” John remarked. “It’s intended to give people a lift. Some proofreaders said they went to bed crying with laughter. That's the kind of feedback I was hoping for. There is something in there to appeal to a broad readership – comedy, intrigue, romance, in different historical and modern settings.”

John lived in Shanghai for ten years and only returned home in March of last year. He says his return home opened his eyes to creativity and writing,

“The breathtaking landscapes of this country, the stories we tell, and the humour we share, it’s all a kind of medicine, helping us cope and overcome all the adversity thrown our way. The more we travel the world, the more we realise just how special our Atlantic island truly is. The watercolours in the book are a gentle reminder that we are a people and land full of colour.”

Every cent this book receives will be donated to the Irish Cancer Society and specifically the night nurses. John explained that they need the money now more than ever. “We have to bear in mind that these charities need our sustained support throughout the year. Charities like the Irish Cancer Society have been decimated by the effects of the pandemic. They have never needed our support more than now.”

If you would like to purchase Atlantic Telegrams by John Curran, you can do so on Amazon Kindle.