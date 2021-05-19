Limerick students launch book promoting positive mental health

A NEW book promoting positive mental health has been launched by students on the University of Limerick’s ‘Cwell’ course.

The launch of The Wellbeing Way took place virtually via Zoom

Cwell stands for Community Wellness Empowerment, Leadership and Life Skills and it is the second year students who have put the book together.

It compiles original content as well as contributions by members of communities in Limerick.

Cwell student and mental health campaigner Amanda Clifford said: “Each class member has different strengths, abilities, resources, knowledge and talents. We harvested this wealth by asking each student what they would like to see in the book, what is their passion, what works for their wellbeing.”

The book contains recipes, activities and health tips, plus poetry and stories.

The Wellbeing Way will have a limited run of 1,000 physical copies, with electronic editions also being made available.

Free physical copies will be given out in the Milk Market on Saturday.

For more information on this, and to get hold of a copy, please visit the Cwell University of Limerick Facebook page.