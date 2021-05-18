Never stop learning! Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival returns

THE Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, has launched this year's Limerick’s Lifelong Learning Festival, in anticipation of the many events set to take place in the final weeks of May.

This is the second year in a row that this popular festival has to be held online due to Covid-19 and the organisers have decided to tackle this head on with their theme for the festival this year being “New Futures, New Adventures in Learning.”

Mayor Michael Collins said of the theme at the launch, “This year’s festival provides a timely opportunity to reflect on the many innovative ways we have been continuing to engage in learning over the last year, while also exploring how learning will continue to bring us on new adventures in the future.”

The 11-year-old festival runs from May 24 to May 30 and hosts over 100 classes. “There’s something for everybody,” said Eimear Brophy, chairperson of the Learning Limerick Steering Group.

With classes on politics, languages, art, coding and even how to make a chicken pizza, there truly is something to catch everyone’s attention.

Looking for some fun activities for your family?



Check out Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival, running from May 24th - 30th.



For more information and the direct links to all family events, go to https://t.co/MzOOvfsFRc#learningadventures #limerickfestival #limerickevents pic.twitter.com/MW6j5PVpgd — Learning Limerick (@LimkLearnFest) May 18, 2021

A learning ambassador for the festival, Chinazo John Nnaya, also spoke at the launch. “Education changes our lives,” he explained. “I’m living testament of that.”

Ms Brophy remarked to the Leader how the festival is more prepared than ever for its second year online. “Last year, online was very new to everybody. A year later, there’s a lot more people proficient in the technology. We have several classes on technology to help people with the transition this year as well. People may feel more comfortable this year and that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Before the rain fell over Merchant’s Quay, Cllr Michael Collins concluded his speech for the launch. “We can do it anywhere, as the various lockdowns over the last year have highlighted to us so clearly. We have all expanded the ways in which we can access learning and have met these new opportunities for learning with great enthusiasm.”

See this week's Limerick Leader, broadsheet edition, for more details on the festival or log onto limerick.ie/lovelearning.