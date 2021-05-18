BREAKING: Daily Covid figures released

NATIONAL daily Covid cases remain at less that 400, according to the latest figures revealed this Tuesday evening.

Data from the Department of Health shows that as of midnight on Monday, 358 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported nationally.

102 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, 39 of whom are currently being treated in intensive care units. Yesterday's figures showed 110 people in hospital with 42 in ICU.

Due to the ransomware attack on the health authorities' infrastructure, the daily county-by-county breakdown of figures is unavailable at this time.

The Department of Health has said backdated figures will be published when possible.

The Covid numbers in Limerick were last released on Thursday night