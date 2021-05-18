Limerick patients advised all 'cancer review appointments at UHL' are cancelled from Thursday

The Mid Western Cancer Care centre at the University of Limerick Hospital has this afternoon confirmed that all routine cancer review appointments at the are cancelled from Thursday, May 20 and until further notice.

The centre have however, confirmed that services on the cancer day ward, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, will continue to operate.

Dr Denis O’Keeffe, Consultant Haematologist, University Hospital Limerick, said: “We would like to reassure patients whose review appointments are deferred that their appointments will be reassigned as soon as it is possible to do so and services return to normal. We would like to stress that those patients who are on treatment, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and other ongoing treatments for their cancers can contact us on the above number.”

Statement Re Cancer Review Appointments MidWestern Cancer Centre UHL



We regret to announce that due to the ongoing disruption caused by the cyber attack on HSE IT systems, all routine cancer review appointments at the MidWestern Cancer Centre are cancelled from Thursday, May 20th and until further notice.



Services on the cancer day ward, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, will continue to operate



Cancer patients with an appointment for tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19 are advised to attend as scheduled.



If you are scheduled for an urgent review appointment for haematology or oncology, please contact 061 482900 for further information.