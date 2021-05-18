Limerick Weather: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

LIMERICK will wake up to scattered showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. By the middle of the afternoon, it will become largely dry with good spells of sunshine the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures of between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Further information: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A mix of sunny spells and showers on Wednesday. With a spell of wet and windy weather Wednesday night and Thursday.

Tonight will see a mix of dry clear spells and isolated showers. Rain and drizzle may push into the west and northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of three to seven degrees with light westerly winds.

Tomorrow brings outbreaks of rain or drizzle over the northern half of the country for much of the day. Scattered showers early in the day further south, becoming largely dry during the afternoon and evening with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light or moderate westerly winds.

