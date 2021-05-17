Limerick school set to take part in DCU iniative

A LIMERICK primary school is one of fifteen primary schools across Ireland set to take part in a DCU initiative aimed to help students and teachers to lead programmes that address societal challenges.

Corpus Christi Primary School in Moyross has joined DCU’s initiative entitled DCU Changemaker Schools Network. The aim of the initiative is to grow the network so to enable primary and post primary secondary schools across the country to participate.

One of the coordinators of the project, Fiona Collins, said, “The DCU Changemaker Schools Network (DCU CMSN) is a new initiative in Irish education, seeking to support innovative schools.”

She continued, “The skills and learning opportunities developed with and for students within the network closely align to the new Primary Curriculum which places a strong emphasis on agency, participation and a creative school pedagogy to foster active citizenship.”

The initiative will support students and teachers in areas such as student voice, agency and participation. They will also engage students and teachers in ideas like social innovation and engaged citizenship all with the aim of honing those skills into addressing societal challenges like climate change, mental health and inequality.

“The overarching goal is to help students develop their skills for critical thinking, empathy, teamwork, leadership, inclusion and to become active participants in their school and community to support sustainable and positive change,” said a spokesperson for the initiative.