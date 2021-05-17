Limerick Property Watch: Castletroy home is ahead of the class

IT is rare that properties of this calibre come to the market. This exceptional house sits on the quietest stretch of the Monaleen Road and is within strolling distance of a host of amenities such as Monaleen National School, Castletroy Shopping centre and The University of Limerick.

Trinity Court is an elegantly presented property is finished to an extremely high standard, boasting some features such as, sash windows, a 10ft atrium skylight, high architrave with wood paneling and coving throughout the entrance hall and reception rooms.

Constructed in 2006, the property measures to an impressive 3,400sq.ft and is arranged over three floors. The first floor (street level) living accommodation comprises of three reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast, utility and guest WC.

Some more wonderful features include twin sets of French doors in the reception rooms, 9ft ceilings, traditional Bisque free-standing radiators and 6 Zone Crestron Audio Visual System. No 3 stands on a large site and boasts picturesque views over Castletroy Golf Club to the West and magnificent views over Castletroy and beyond to the rear.

There is a private rear garden with attractive quarry wall bounding the site and courtyard to the front. Also has ample off-street parking which is accessed via secure electric gates.

On entering this beautifully presented family home, one immediately gets the sense of space and style from the 9ft ceilings wide rooms to the tasteful colour schemes and well-chosen soft furnishings.

With twin reception rooms situated on either side of the entrance hall, the larger formal living room off the kitchen may be used more for entertaining guests and the other for quiet nights in with the children. Both feature French doors, coving and surround sound.

The focal point of the living accommodation must be the two-tone hand painted kitchen with AGA range cooker and large Island unit with granite countertop. Off this is the bright and airy dining room with feature atrium skylight that floods the room with natural sunlight.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 3 Trinity Court, Monaleen Road, Castletroy

Description: Five bedroom, detached home

Price: €895,000

Seller: Michael Roberts Estate Agents

Contact: 061 400499