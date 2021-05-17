‘Nothing can replace trying the clothes on’ - more Limerick businesses re-open following lockdown

ANOTHER step in the return to normality after the Covid-19 lockdown kicks in today as remaining non-essential retail re-opens.

As per the roadmap outlined by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last month, all remaining shops will open today following seven days where business owners were allowed to see people by appointment and through click-and-collect.

It will be June 2 when hotels are allowed re-open, with outdoor dining in pubs and restaurants set to be allowed on June 7, and indoor visits to pubs expected during the month of July.

Shops are again expected to be busy, as walk-up customers are allowed for the first time in 2021.

Sharon Conway of the fashion accessories retailer Glitzi Bitz in Cruises Street is gearing up for a busy few weeks.

She said: “We are so looking forward to getting back and speaking with people, letting people try on our clothes.”

While the store has been running a click-and-collect operation, the businesswoman said nothing beats face-to-face shopping.

“Obviously with online it’s so difficult, as you do not have the interaction, and you cannot feel and touch the products either. To come in store and feel the quality and variety of stock, people will be blown away,” Sharon said.

She acknowledged the last year has been very difficult, saying: “We pre-order a lot of our stock. It meant that last September, I was ordering for January. I thought I’d be open then so I went hell for leather, as I felt that after Christmas people will be dying to buy new bits and pieces.”

Instead, all non-essential stores were ordered to close on New Year’s Eve as Ireland’s Covid-19 figures grew.

Tony Connolly, of Connolly Man in Patrick Street is also hoping for a busy few weeks.

“I cannot wait. Honestly, it’s been a long four-and-a-half months. We’ve done a bit online, so there has been something happening. But very little relative to what a normal level of business would be. I think the next few weeks will be good,” he said.

“For men particularly, nothing can replace trying the clothes on,” Mr Connolly added.