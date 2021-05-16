BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Saturday May 15, the HSPC has been notified of 355 confirmed cases of #COVID19.

As of today, the number of patients in ICU stands at 42, while those who are in hospital stands at 109. As the HSE battle with a 'ransomware' attack on their IT infrastructure, the daily breakdown of figures, county by county is not available.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.