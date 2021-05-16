Deaths in Limerick: Sunday May 16, 2021

The death has occurred of Breeda Hoare (née Meehan) late of Tait Court, Lord Edward St., and O'Malley Park., Limerick City, Limerick



Breeda will be sadly missed by her loving husband Joe. Deeply regretted by daughters Caroline and Janette, sons Trevor and Eric, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Phyllis, Vera and Joan, sons in law, all other relatives and many friends.

Breeda's Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday, 18th May, in St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE Government guidelines, Mass will be limited to fifty people, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Shanny 'Martindale', Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin, Limerick formerly of Taylor Signs, Metrovision/Hopkins Communications and Mr. Binman, 14th May 2021, peacefully, at Blackrock Hospital. John, predeceased by his wife Della, parents Mike and Tess. Beloved father of Niamh, Mike and Eimear, sadly missed by his loving family, brother Gordon, sisters Maureen (McNulty) and Cinta, sons-in-law Nick and Mickael, daughter-in-law Nemu, brothers-in-law Joe and Brendan, sisters-in-law Dot and Kathryn, his adoring grandchildren Olivia, Daniel, Katie, Mathieu, Cillian, Liam and Cian, nieces and nephews, extended family, his dear friend Cor, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

John's Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday, 18th May, in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE Government Guidelines the funeral Mass will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, 2, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Pauline Sheehan New Lodge, Ballyagran, Limerick. Formerly Lisduane, Granagh. Peacefully, after a short illness in UHL. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Pat, son John, Trevor, sister Ita, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Granagh, on Tuesday, May 18th, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the Funeral cortège will leave her residence at 10.30am approx, via Lisduane Granagh, en route to church.

Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) O'CONNOR South Keale, Athea, Limerick on May 16th 2021 in the loving care of the staff of St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Predeceased by his parents William and Ann, also his brothers Joe and Jack, Patsy is sadly missed by his brothers Tom and Gerard, sisters Mary, Nora and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Patsy’s home on Tuesday at 11am en route to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/athea. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. House strictly private, please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

