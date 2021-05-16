Second thunderstorm warning for Limerick in less than 24 hours
Thunderstorm warning is in place for Limerick
MET Eireann has issued a new Status Yellow thunderstorm warning this Sunday.
It is for all of the country except Dublin, Wicklow and Donegal.
"Scattered thunderstorms through this afternoon and evening, bringing some heavy downpours with the risk of hail and spot flooding," said Met Eireann.
Issued this morning, the warning is in place until 9pm this Sunday evening.
