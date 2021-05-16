Second thunderstorm warning for Limerick in less than 24 hours

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A fantastic and almost surreal picture by Declan Gaffney taken last Friday's as a thunder storm rolls in on the Gallogly Catering Division One tie in Gortletteragh between Gortletteragh and St. Patric

Thunderstorm warning is in place for Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a new Status Yellow thunderstorm warning this Sunday.

It is for all of the country except Dublin, Wicklow and Donegal.

"Scattered thunderstorms through this afternoon and evening, bringing some heavy downpours with the risk of hail and spot flooding," said Met Eireann.

Issued this morning, the warning is in place until 9pm this Sunday evening. 