Limerick Property Watch: Magnificent new homes in Mungret

MUNGRET Gate comprises a 201 unit new homes scheme superbly located between Raheen and Mungret close to Raheen Business Park and Limerick University Hospital accessed from the new link road between Father Russell Road roundabout and St Nessan’s school.

First released in May 2019 there was a flurry of sales in phase 1 and 2 which comprised a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bed homes. Demand has been very strong for the location and buyers were drawn to the design and quality of the homes. Families who purchased in previous phases are living in this new estate and enjoying what the locality has to offer. All two and four bedroom homes are now sold with the final phase being made up of 3 bed townhouses and semi-detached homes.

This release will be the final phase of the Mungret Gate scheme and the homes are situated in Abbey View, a quiet cul de sac with views over the famous Mungret Abbey ruins. Despite the Covid 19 lockdowns the developer has made up lost construction time and will continue to do so. Buyers working in the Raheen locality at University Hospital Limerick and the likes of Regeneron have made up a large cohort of buyers.

The profile of buyer to date has been mainly First Time Buyers and these buyers can avail of the enhanced Help To Buy scheme up to 10% (max €30,000) which is in place until the end of 2021. Enquiry levels have increased and there is very limited stock available across new home schemes in Limerick.

The Mid-west has seen an increase in buyers who were up until recently living and working in Dublin returning as they can now work from home and get better value for money and a higher quality of life.

The upcoming release this month will comprise a number of different 3 bedroom home types. This launch will see C type 1,130 sqft homes priced from €290,000; B1 type 1,195 sqft homes priced from €300,000 and larger B type 1,308 sqft homes priced from €320,000.

There are a limited number of larger homes with substantial gardens which are sure to appeal to buyers with young families. Construction has just commenced on these homes and completion is expected late 2021/early 2022.The homes are built and fitted to a high specification, see the specification page on the website. Quality fitted kitchens and robe, air to water heating, tiled bathrooms, cobble lock driveways are all included as standard.

For further information please contact Sherry FitzGerald on 061 410003.

