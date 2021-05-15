CE Workers in Limerick town are plain ‘sick of getting covered in dog faeces’

CE Scheme workers in Kilmallock have to wear masks - not for Covid but to protect against getting hit in the face by dog faeces.

A statement on their Facebook page says: “We have had enough of it.” The workers striving to enhance the town’s public realm get struck in the head by dog dirt when they are out strimming.

“We on the CE Scheme take huge pride in what we do in the town. I'm sure you all will appreciate the amount of effort and work it takes to maintain 38.7 acres of lawn cutting; 14.5 km of walkways to be strimmed; all the public parks and sports grounds that we cover and keep in the best of order so that you the public can have the best experience possible when visiting or using the facilities Kilmallock provides,” reads the statement.

Unfortunately, there are people out there who “appreciate nothing”, they say.

“We are sick of getting covered in dog faeces that ignorant dog owners are leaving behind for us to deal with or get hit with a strimmers on the walks and on our streets.

“Beginning today we are making it our personal mission to stop this. If we see someone on the walks or in the street not cleaning up after their dog we will report you.

“There will be a warden calling randomly to see if dog walkers are carrying bags so be prepared to clean up after your dog,” continues the statement.

If you can't find a bag they say to ask anyone on the CE Scheme and they will provide one.

“We encourage anyone who sees someone not cleaning up after their dog to let us know and we will report them.

“We are always on the walks and we know there are fantastic, conscious people who always clean up after their dogs. We do notice and appreciate this but we do also see the ones who don't and we will no longer turn a blind eye to it.

“All we want is a clean healthy space to walk in where we can enjoy our family and pets without the worry of being covered in filth because someone is too lazy or ignorant to care for what is being provided for them free of charge. Please Kilmallock help us make this work. We have had enough of it.”

Dog fouling is an offence under the Litter Act and dog owners who fail to clean up after their pet can face an on-the-spot fine of €150 or up to a maximum fine of €3,000 in court for each offence.