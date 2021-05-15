Suspended sentence for Limerick man who broke into pensioner's home

AN Abbeyfeale man who now lives in Killorglin, County Kerry robbed an elderly neighbour in his own home as he was “nodding off” while listening to the Leinster hurling final on the radio, Tralee Circuit Court has heard.

At a sitting of the Circuit Court, 26-year-old Demetrius O’Brien was handed down an 18-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbery at the home of a 79-year-old in Killorglin, on November 14 last, contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

O’Brien, of 76 Iveragh Park, and formerly of Abbeyfeale, entered the property and took a €20 note belonging to the man.

Giving evidence, Garda James Lenihan said the man, who lives alone, was listening to the Leinster hurling final between Kilkenny and Galway on the radio when a man known to him entered the property.

O’Brien then stood over the pensioner, threatened him, said he’d a knife, and demanded money, the court heard.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice told Judge Boyle that the 79-year-old had left his door open.

“He leaves the door open because he suffers from asthma,” Garda Lenihan confirmed.

O’Brien then put his hand into the pensioner's jacket and took cash before leaving the house.

Originally from Abbeyfeale, O’Brien is now living in Killorglin ‘with a local lady’, the court heard. A row erupted between O’Brien and his wife and he was ‘put out of the house’ before he ‘decided to get money for drink’ by going into his neighbour’s house, Garda Lenihan told the court.

In his victim impact statement, read to the court by Garda Lenihan, the pensioner stated: “A young lad came into my home. This upset me at the time but as time went on I got over it. It could have been a lot worse. I’ve been told he has pleaded guilty and I don’t have to come to court. This is a quiet area and we don’t need that kind of stuff happening around here.”

Mr Rice noted there was a dispute over the amount of money taken but said ‘this case isn’t about the amount of money taken’. He said O’Brien’s motivation was solely to get money for alcohol.

Defending barrister Katie O’Connell said her client’s actions were ‘opportunistic more than anything’, it wasn’t premeditated, and there was no violence involved.

“He felt rubbish for what he did and has sent letters of apology,” she told Judge Boyle.

“Unfortunately he did threaten an old man - it was a horrible thing to do but he is a sorry man and extremely remorseful.

“He came home drunk, that’s how the fight started,” added Ms O’Connell.

But in response, Judge Boyle said: “Mr O’Brien is an adult, he shouldn’t have anyone trying to keep him on the straight and narrow, and then he goes away and picks on a vulnerable person.”

Ms O’Connell acknowledged that it was a ‘very nasty crime’.

Sentencing, Judge Helen Boyle said the aggravating factors in the case were the age of the victim, the fact O’Brien entered his property, put his hand into the pensioner's jacket pocket and took money, and threatened to harm him.

But Judge Boyle acknowledged that ‘no actual violence’ was used and O’Brien didn’t have a knife on him.

She said O’Brien was lucky because of the fact the pensioner in question was a ‘tough and resilient character’.

She noted that while it was considered a serious offence, it was on the ‘lower end of the scale’ when it came to robbery crimes.

The mitigating factors were, said Judge Boyle, O’Brien’s plea of guilty, the fact he had no previous convictions of a similar nature, his difficult childhood, and his drink and drug addictions.

The sentencing judge said the incident warranted a headline sentence of two years in jail.

She reduced this to 18 months, which was suspended for a period of one year.