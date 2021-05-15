Limerick farmers and road users reminded of silage season dangers

THE Chairman of Limerick ICMSA has asked the users of rural roads to exercise patience and awareness as this year’s silage season begins.

John Bateman said that rural roads will see a massive increase in heavy traffic over the next number of weeks as farmers cut, bale and bring in silage.

He noted that the large numbers of people still using rural roads for walking and cycling exercise in the absence of gyms or sports club training might be taken unaware by the large increase in tractor and trailer volumes.

The Meanus farmer expressed specific concern about the use of noise cancelling headphones that mislead people about the proximity of large machinery.

He also asked farmers to pull in – where possible – and allow any build up of traffic to pass.

He said it was incumbent upon everyone to take the extra care required to get through what is an incredibly busy period safely and without incident.