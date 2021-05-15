Limerick man Rory secures council win in north-west England

A LIMERICK man has been elected as a councillor near Manchester in England.

Rory Leonard, 25, spent the early part of his life in Hospital, and until the Covid-19 pandemic, was a regular visitor back home.​

A primary school music teacher in Stockport, a market town in Greater Manchester, he won election for the British Labour party last week in its Stepping Hill ward.

It was the first time the party had gained a seat in that particular area, where he unseated a Liberal Democrat councillor after a hard-fought campaign. Up until then, it had changed hands between them, and Conservatives.

“I knew we had increased our vote, we’d worked very hard. But there has never been a Labour councillor in Stepping Hill and we were coming from third place. I thought we might be a close second, but to find out I had won by over 100 votes and we didn’t have to go for a recount, it was amazing,” he said.

Councillor Leonard remains really proud to be from Shannonside, and also has relatives in Carlow, with his father living over the Limerick border.

He remembers “countryside, greenery and small villages” from his time up in Limerick, a county he left aged just three when his mum moved to Manchester.

“I cannot wait to come back over. It’s been ages since I’ve seen my Irish family,” he added.

The newly-elected member joined the Labour party in Britain back in 2015 when Jeremy Corbyn was first elected leader.

He describes the party’s former leader as “a breath of fresh air”.

“He was just so inspiring to young people to offer an alternative vision for society and offer people hope when they had had so many cuts from the [Conservative-Liberal Democrat] coalition,” said Cllr Leonard.

Labour suffered a poor election cross-channel last week, notably losing control of one of its legacy seats in England’s north-east.

Cllr Leonard says he wants to see “more bold policies” from the party’s new leader Keir Starmer.

He urged him to reconnect with communities and show Labour “fundamentally can shift society to a greater place.”