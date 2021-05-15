Mass on a 'first come first served' basis in Limerick churches this weekend

IT WILL be a case of first come first served for Limerick parishioners returning to Mass this weekend.

The Limerick Diocese is advising people to arrive early this Saturday and Sunday as doors will be closing once the new capacity figure of 50 is reached.

It has also outlined plans to allow ‘pods’ of 50 in some of its bigger churches across the city and county, in a move which could see St John’s Cathedral able to welcome up to 150 people.

However, the diocese has acknowledged that less than a handful of churches will be able to do more than one 'pod’ with the new limits.

Where the size of a place of worship allows for the capacity of greater than 50, this may be permitted only where social guidelines are adhered to, the premises can be subdivided into distinct sections of not more than 50 people in each sections, and that there is a minimum of four metres between sections.

It’s also key that each section has its own entry and exit points, and that movement remains restricted during the Mass itself.

Mass-goers are being advised they must comply with public health guidelines relating to social distancing, mask-wearing and sanatising. There should be no congregating before or after Mass.