TRAFFIC: Incident at Limerick Tunnel led to large traffic delays

There were reports this morning of an incident in the northbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel. Traffic was slowing on approach. Please advise caution and use alternative routes if available to you.

At 8.42am, the AA reported the incident as 'cleared' - while comfirming that traffic remains busy on the N69.

"LIMERICK: An incident has been cleared from the northbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel. Still a bit busy on approach.

Busy too inbound on the N69 Dock Rd towards the Shannonbridge R/A.

There are the usual inbound delays on Corbally Rd towards Scoil Ide."