UPDATE: Road re-opens following three-vehicle collision in County Limerick

A STRETCH of the N21 in County Limerick has re-opened following a collision.

Emergency services attended the scene of a road collision involving three vehicles shortly before lunchtime this Thursday.

The road was closed both ways just outside Rathkeale following the incident.

According to gardai the road has since re-opened.

There are no details in relation to injuries at present.

Motorists had experienced long tailbacks on approach.

Elsewhere on this route, traffic is heavy heading south into Newcastle West, where works are taking place.

Meanwhile, there are delays both ways at works on the N20 at Banogue Cross.